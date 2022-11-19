Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made his first visit to Kiev, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors, and providing a new air defence package.

"The UK will continue to stand with you... until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves," Sunak said on Saturday in a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The British leader announced a new air defence package worth $60 million, according to a Downing Street statement. It includes "120 aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment", Sunak said.

This was the first visit to Kiev for the new British leader, whose country has been a steadfast ally since the beginning of the offensive in February.