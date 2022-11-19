WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK PM Sunak pledges support for Ukraine in first visit to country
Rishi Sunak promises to provide more than 100 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defence technology to Ukraine during an unannounced visit to Kiev in which he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
UK PM Sunak pledges support for Ukraine in first visit to country
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, Nov. 19, 2022. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
November 19, 2022

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made his first visit to Kiev, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors, and providing a new air defence package.

"The UK will continue to stand with you... until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves," Sunak said on Saturday in a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The British leader announced a new air defence package worth $60 million, according to a Downing Street statement. It includes "120 aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment", Sunak said.

This was the first visit to Kiev for the new British leader, whose country has been a steadfast ally since the beginning of the offensive in February.

RECOMMENDED

"It is deeply humbling to be with you in your country today. The courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration to the world," Sunak said.

For his part, Zelenskyy praised a "meaningful and useful visit for both our countries" during the joint press conference.

He said they discussed "the possibilities of protecting European and Ukrainian energy security" and "our capabilities in protecting the Ukrainian sky, as well as defence cooperation in general".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh