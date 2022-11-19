A ten-month-old baby who was taken from a Turkish couple by the German child welfare office and given to a same-sex foster couple is now in the care of Turkish foster parents, the Turkish Office of the Family Attache in Dusseldorf has said.

After months of effort by the Family Attache of the consulate general, the baby came under the care of a Turkish foster family, the office said on Thursday.

The Turkish couple, residing in the western city of Duisburg, said earlier that their baby was taken from them on May 30 on the grounds that the infant had developmental disabilities and the mother had psychological illness. The baby was given to a same-sex foster couple living near Cologne.

The Turkish couple, Mustafa Yolal and Aygul Kucukbiyik, said that they faced discrimination and pressure from the state.

Stating that they wanted their child to be raised by a family in line with their culture and faith – Turkish and Muslim – they said they filed an appeal at the Jugendamt, the German Youth Office, but were turned away.

The baby's mother contacted the Turkish consulate general in Dusseldorf for support on June 27.

The responsible attache in the consulate general supported the mother in her legal dispute with the child welfare office.

Kucukbiyik said she felt relieved about the outcome and appreciated the help of the authorities in Dusseldorf. It is important to her that her child is being raised in line with Turkish-Islamic culture, she said.