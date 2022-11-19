Türkiye and Qatar are two brotherly countries that have succeeded in overcoming difficulties on the world stage by showing strong cooperation and common will, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

The statement came in a video address to the Türkiye-Qatar Nation Branding panel in Doha on Saturday. The panel was organised by the communications directorate as part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will start tomorrow with an opening ceremony that will be attended by our President, also reflects the strength of our friendship,” Altun said in his address.

"In accordance with the protocol for the implementation of the letter of intent between the Turkish and Qatari governments on Cooperation in the Fulfillment of Large-scale Organisations, we are working together to ensure the safe completion of FIFA 2022," he added.

Over 3,000 Turkish police and security personnel have been assigned to conduct a joint security operation with their Qatari counterparts for the event.

READ MORE: Turkish troops to provide security during football World Cup in Qatar

A future shaped by cooperation