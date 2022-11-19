WORLD
Israel releases body of slain Palestinian teenager held for over 2 months
The body of 17-year-old Haitham Mubarak has been handed over to Palestinian authorities two months after he was shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, where military raids and expulsions against Palestinians continue.
The Israeli army frequently conducts military raids in the occupied West Bank, citing security reasons. / AA Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
November 19, 2022

Israeli authorities have handed over the body of a Palestinian teenager to Palestinian authorities two months after he was shot dead by the Israeli army.

"The handover of Haitham Mubarak's body took place at the Israeli Karamilo checkpoint, east of Ramallah, in the centre of the [occupied] West Bank," said the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority in a statement on Friday.

A Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance, in the presence of representatives of the Palestinian Liaison, received the body, the statement added.

The funeral for the 17-year-old boy will be held on Sunday.

Mubarak, from the town of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, was shot dead on September 8 by the Israeli army near an Israeli settlement street in Beiten, east of Ramallah.

READ MORE:Several Palestinians killed as Israeli far-right vows to impose order

Continued expulsions of Palestinian families

Also on Friday, Israeli authorities kicked out a Palestinian family from their home in Hebron's Old City in the southern occupied West Bank.

The Hebron Municipality rejected the move by Tel Aviv, asserting in a statement that the home was municipal property.

It added that the family of Bader Batesh, who lived in the house, was expelled without prior warning.

"This is an unjust attack, the building is owned by the Municipality, and through its legal team, it will take required legal measures to reclaim it," the municipality said.

The Old City area of Hebron is under the Israeli military's full control, with 400 settlers living there and guarded by nearly 1,500 Israeli soldiers.

The Hebron Protocol, which Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) signed in 1997, divided the city into two areas: H1, which constitutes about 80 percent of the city's residential area in which the Palestinian Authority assumes responsibility, and H2, where Israel retains all powers and responsibilities, including over the Ibrahimi Mosque and Old City.

READ MORE:Palestinians fear Netanyahu's comeback in Israel may lead to more violence

SOURCE:AA
