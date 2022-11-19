Alphabet Inc's Google has tweaked its rules for inviting guest speakers to its offices, days after it cancelled a talk by an Indian historian who has disparaged marginalised groups, especially Muslims, and their concerns, according to company emails seen by Reuters news agency.

The policy released on Thursday is Google's latest effort to preserve an open culture while addressing divisions that have emerged as its workforce has grown.

Workers at Google and other big tech companies in recent years have clashed and protested over politics and racial and gender equity.

Also, Alphabet, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc all face union organising drives whose demands include that the companies adopt progressive policies.

The Google speaker rules, seen by the Reuters news agency, cite risk to the brand from certain talks and ask workers to "consider whether there's a business reason for hosting the speaker and if the event directly supports our company goals."

'Productive work environment'

It calls for avoiding topics that could be "disruptive or undermine Google's culture of belonging" and reiterates that speakers are barred from advocacy of political candidates and ballot measures.

"We've always been proud to host external speakers at Google, as they provide great opportunities for learning and connection for our employees," Google spokesperson Ryan Lamont told Reuters.

The updated process will "ensure these events are useful and contribute to a productive work environment."

An email introducing the policy to managers said it unifies and clarifies a patchwork of guidelines.

Greater scrutiny threatens the free-flowing, university-like culture Google has prized since its inception. But a workplace viewed as more inviting could attract a more diverse workforce that might help Google develop products with broader appeal.

In recent years, internal disputes spilling into public view led Google to increase content moderation on workplace message boards and cut the frequency of company-wide meetings.

Rivals such as Meta Platforms Inc also have policies for inviting speakers.

