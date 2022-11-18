Deutsche Bank AG has been sued for $150 million by a former trader whose conviction for rigging the Libor rate benchmark was overturned, and who says the bank framed him to shield top executives from blame.

In a complaint filed on Thursday in New York, Matthew Connolly accused the bank of "malicious prosecution" for making materially false statements to the US Department of Justice, and directing an employee to perjure himself at trial.

Connolly said the German lender viewed him as the "perfect fall guy" though he had "virtually nothing to do" with Libor, to insulate executives who directed its Libor manipulation.

Deutsche Bank's scapegoating ruined the reputation and career of Connolly, a married father of two, and caused the "destruction of his life," the complaint said.

The bank said in a statement: "We will vigorously defend ourselves against these claims."

Libor is short for London interbank offered rate.

Hundreds of trillions underpinned

Before being phased out in January, it underpinned hundreds of trillions of dollars of financial products including credit cards, mortgages and other loans.

Investigations worldwide into Libor manipulation resulted in about $9 billion of fines for banks, including $2.5 billion for Deutsche Bank in 2015.