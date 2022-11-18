The terrorists behind two recent attacks in Türkiye, including the weekend terror bombing on Istanbul's bustling Istiklal Avenue, came from the region of Manbij in northwestern Syria, the Turkish interior minister has said.

"The attack on Istiklal Avenue is yet another massacre of civilians that we've seen many times before from the PKK (terror group). We found the perpetrator right away, and now we're deciphering the whole structure behind it," Suleyman Soylu told lawmakers on Friday.

Soylu said that the perpetrator of the Istanbul terror attack and another terrorist, who carried out a separate attack on a police station in the southern Mersin province, had both come from Manbij, which he stressed is currently occupied by the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation.

A police officer was killed and another injured in that terror attack, which took place in September.

Foreign support to terrorists

"The Mersin attack came from Manbij and the Istiklal Avenue attack also came from Manbij," he said, adding that "America stands in Manbij, the PKK stands in Manbij."