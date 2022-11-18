WORLD
3 MIN READ
Eighty states agree UN-backed curbs on use of explosives in urban areas
All of the members of the G7 group of economically advanced nations, have joined the political declaration.
Eighty states agree UN-backed curbs on use of explosives in urban areas
The UN and ICRC have for years been calling on nations to commit to refrain from using munitions in places where civilians live and congregate. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 18, 2022

Eighty states have committed at a conference in Dublin to a declaration backed by the United Nations and the Red Cross curbing the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.

Under the agreement, which is not legally binding, the nations on Friday agreed to restrict the use of munitions in built-up areas in a bid to protect civilians caught up in increasingly urbanised warfare.

The declaration, which was finalised at the UN in Geneva in June, is the culmination of three years of consultations led by Ireland.

"The devastating humanitarian and development consequences of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas cannot be overstated," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told the conference.

"We want this political declaration to be relevant to current and future conflicts by sending an unambiguous message on the fundamental importance of the protection of civilians, always," he added.

READ MORE: 1945 and counting: The history of US-Russia arms control agreements

'First of its kind'

RECOMMENDED

Mirjana Spoljaric, the new president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said the text was a first of its kind to "acknowledge the gravity of the problem and commit to taking concrete actions to address it".

She added: "It sends a powerful signal that belligerents cannot continue fighting in populated areas the way they have until now. This change in mindset and perspective is crucial."

The UN and ICRC have for years been calling on nations to commit to refrain from using munitions in places where civilians live and congregate.

UN figures compiled from conflicts over the last decade have shown that civilians account for 90 percent of the casualties caused by explosives in urban areas. Only 10 percent are military casualties.

Nujeen Mustafa, a disability campaigner and Syrian refugee who fled street fighting in Aleppo to find refuge in Germany, told the conference: "When civilians are bombed, it's not only their lives, cities and homes that are lost, but also their future."

She added: "I encourage you to honour this commitment because people living in conflict zones, that have fallen victim to explosive weapons, expect, need and deserve not just a written commitment but action."

READ MORE: How Beirut’s port became home to a floating bomb

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh