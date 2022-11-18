Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for his "constructive stance" on the extension of the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

Erdogan and Putin spoke in a phone call on Friday about the latest developments regarding the deal, bilateral issues, and regional matters, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

On Thursday, days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal signed in Istanbul in July by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine was extended for another 120 days, beginning November 19.

The Turkish leader told Putin that prolonging the war in Ukraine only increases the risks, and called for diplomatic efforts to be revived.

Türkiye gas hub