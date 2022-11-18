Russia and the US are set to hold meetings in Egypt’s capital Cairo from November 29 to December 6 to iron out issues related to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

These meetings come at a time of the reemergence of tensions between Moscow and Washington.

The nuclear arms race was perhaps the most alarming feature of the Cold War competition between the United States and Soviet Union.

Over the decades, the two sides signed various arms control agreements as a means to manage their rivalry and limit the risk of nuclear war.

However, deep fissures have reemerged in the US-Russia relationship in recent years, raising once again the possibility of a nuclear arms race.

Let's take a look at the timeline of the arms race between the nuclear powers.

1945: US starts the Nuclear Weapons Age

In early August of 1945, American warplanes dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing more than one hundred thousand Japanese people.

Many more would later die from related injuries or illnesses.

The devastation helped compel Japan’s surrender in World War II and demonstrated the effectiveness of weapons of mass destruction.

1949: First Soviet Nuclear Test

As the rivalry between the USSR and US was taking off, Moscow countered Washington by producing a nuclear weapon of its own and testing it in Kazakhstan.

1952 -1955: Bombs grow deadlier

As their geopolitical rivalry was heating up, the United States and Soviet Union raced to develop the next class of weapons, known as thermonuclear, or hydrogen, bombs.

In late 1952, US scientists detonated the first of these weapons in the Marshall Islands, an explosion hundreds of times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

During another US test in 1954, known as Castle Bravo, scientists badly miscalculated the yield, which created a radioactive fallout that harmed many Marshall Islands inhabitants.

The Soviet Union tested its first thermonuclear device in November 1955.

Soviet testing also produced devastating health effects on nearby residents in Kazakhstan.

1957: IAEA Established

In 1957, The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was established in Vienna as a forum for international cooperation on civilian nuclear research.

Unanimously approved by more than eighty countries, the IAEA’s charter outlined a three-part mission: nuclear verification and security, safety, and technology transfer.

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis

Cold War tensions nearly spilled over into a nuclear conflict when, in October of 1962, US reconnaissance flights revealed the Soviets constructing secret missile bases in Cuba.

After a thirteen-day standoff between the superpowers, which included a US naval blockade of Cuba, the Soviet Union agreed to withdraw its missiles.

In exchange, the United States publicly pledged not to invade Cuba and, confidentially, agreed to pull its nuclear missiles out of Türkiye.

1963: Limited Test Ban Treaty

After years of on-again, off-again negotiations, the Soviet Union and the United States agreed to ban nuclear explosions in the atmosphere, outer space, and under water, and to significantly restrict underground testing.

The Limited Test Ban Treaty reflected growing international concerns about the dangers of a nuclear fallout.

A high-speed “hotline” which connected the leaders of the Soviet and US governments was established to mitigate the risk of accidental warfare.

1968: Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)

After multiple drafts, the Soviet Union and the United States signed the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) on July 1, 1968, agreeing to pursue general disarmament.

1969-1980: Détente

The late 1960s and early 1970s saw a general thawing of US-Soviet relations and ushered in a hopeful era of nuclear arms control, which became most apparent in the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks, or SALT.

The two sides forged a pair of groundbreaking agreements in 1972: the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty limited the countries’ deployment of missile defense systems to their national capital and one ICBM site, and SALT I, which restricted their number of nuclear missile silos and submarine-launched missile tubes for a five-year period.

In June 1979, the United States and Soviet Union signed a SALT II agreement that would have placed further limits on their nuclear weapons and launch platforms, including strategic bombers, and imposed certain notification requirements and new testing bans.

However, in December, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, starting a nine-year war in which its forces and allied Afghan communists battled the mujahidin.

The US responded to the Soviet invasion by freezing the consideration of the SALT II treaty.

1981-1983: ‘Zero Option' and START

In its first year, the Ronald Reagan administration focused on modernising the US strategic nuclear arsenal and accelerated a general military buildup.

However, in November, President Reagan presented the Soviet Union with a so-called zero option, in which all Soviet and US intermediate-range nuclear missiles would be removed from installations around the world.

The following June, Reagan proposed a Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or START, which seeked deep cuts in warhead counts and delivery vehicles.

Soviet concerns where heightened as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) began to deploy upgraded Pershing missiles in Western Europe, capable of striking targets in Russia.