A US agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish has given final approval to decommission four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in US history.

The dams' removal, which was approved on Thursday by The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, is expected to improve the health of the Klamath River, the route that Chinook salmon and endangered coho salmon take from the Pacific Ocean to their upstream spawning grounds and from where the young fish return to the sea.

Native tribes that rely on the Klamath River and its salmon for their way of life have been a driving force behind bringing the dams down.

"The Klamath salmon are coming home," Joseph James, chairman of the Yurok Tribe, said in a statement.

"The people have earned this victory, and with it, we carry on our sacred duty to the fish that have sustained our people since the beginning of time."

The project has long been a goal of several native tribes whose ancestors have lived off the salmon for centuries but whose way of life was disrupted by European settlement and the demand for rural electrification in the 20th Century.

Removal cost