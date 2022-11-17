On an agreement secured to extend to the landmark Black Sea grain deal, Türkiye underlined that Russia's demands had to be met in order to ensure that those in need have access to food exported under the accord.

"Türkiye is not defending Russia, but it is aware that this is an agreement in which Russia's demands must be met in order for grain to reach those in need," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon in the capital Ankara, Cavusoglu expressed hope for a ceasefire towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy so that there is no need to further extend the Türkiye-brokered deal.

Sympathies to Poland

He also emphasised that the European Union had no right to intervene in matters of the Organization of Turkic States, dismissing a statement from the bloc on the observer status of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.