WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran reports deaths as gunmen open fire in protest-hit cities
The shooting comes weeks after 13 people were killed in an armed attack claimed by Daesh on a Shia Muslim shrine in the southern city of Shiraz.
Iran reports deaths as gunmen open fire in protest-hit cities
The attacks occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini intensified on the third anniversary of bloody unrest over fuel price hikes. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 17, 2022

Assailants on motorbikes have shot dead nine people, including a woman and two children, during protests in two separate attacks in southern Iran, state media said.

Three suspects were arrested and the hunt was on for others after Wednesday's first attack on protesters and security forces in Izeh, said a senior judicial official in Khuzestan province on Thursday.

In a separate attack four hours later in Iran's third largest city Isfahan, two assailants on a motorcycle fired automatic weapons at Basij paramilitary force members, killing two and wounding two others, Fars news agency reported.

The attacks occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini intensified on the third anniversary of bloody unrest over fuel price hikes.

"Two wounded people died at dawn on Thursday, bringing the death toll to seven killed and eight wounded," the official IRNA news agency reported.

READ MORE: Tensions continue in Iran's southeast as more policemen killed

Attack blamed on 'terrorists'

The dead included a 45-year-old woman and two children aged nine and 13, said an official at the Jondishapour hospital in Ahvaz, the provincial capital.

RECOMMENDED

Among the eight wounded were two Basij and three police officers, according to a security official interviewed by state television.

"A terrorist group took advantage of a gathering of protesters in front of the central market of the locality to open fire on people and security officers," IRNA said.

Riding two motorcycles, the assailants opened fire at a central market in Izeh at around 5:30 pm (1400 GMT), killing five and wounding 10, Khuzestan's deputy governor for security, Valiollah Hayati, told state television.

It is the second attack that the Iranian authorities have blamed on "terrorists" since nationwide protests flared over Amini's death, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran's hijab dress code for women.

Following the shooting in Isfahan, President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the authorities "to act promptly to identify the perpetrators of the attack and hand them over to the justice system for punishment", Fars reported.

On October 26, at least 13 people were killed in an armed attack claimed by Daesh on a Shia Muslim shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, according to an official toll.

READ MORE: Death toll from Iran protests rises: NGO

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh