It’s been a little over two weeks since Brazilians found out that leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be returning as the country’s president after getting a very thin lead over Jair Bolsonaro.

After first winning the presidential race 20 years ago, Lula, 77, is set to make a comeback. But not everyone is happy. Many people are out on the streets, protesting against what they call a stolen election, and calling on the country’s armed forces to intervene.

Lula’s leftist credentials are also what are driving many protesters, for they fear he will bring communism to the country.

Marcelo Elizardo, a Brazilian journalist, thinks people who are protesting appear to be Bolsonaro supporters, but adds that the protesters have been motivated through disinformation.

“They believe the election was a scam,” he tells TRT World. “There is a belief among protesters that the elected government could bring communism. They are mainly driven by conspiracy theories, disseminated through Telegram and other (messaging) groups.”

To identify disinformation being disseminated through social media is tricky. And its amplification through verified accounts, which are often perceived as credible, muddies the water.

For example, a video doing the rounds on Twitter shows tens of thousands of Brazilian protesters and has been shared by many credible accounts. It is said to be filmed during the ongoing protests against election fraud and has garnered over one million views.

Just that it’s fake.

“This video is not from the current protests. This is from the Independence Day on September 7,” Lais Martins, a journalist from Brazil, tells TRT World.

Martins says the numbers of the protesters are exaggerated. “The crowd is way smaller, not even a crowd to be honest. There are a few demonstrations around the country, but small.”