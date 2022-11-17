Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned rival powers against meddling in the Asia-Pacific, saying the region is “no one's backyard and should not become an arena for big power contest”.

As reported by Chinese state media, Xi made the remarks on Thursday in a written speech ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, due to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday and Saturday.

“No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” he added in the speech.

The comments come days after the Chinese president held his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit, and as relations between Beijing and Washington hit historic lows amid tensions over Taiwan and North Korea, and simmering differences over the war in Ukraine and human rights.

APEC negotiations

The war in Ukraine, great power rivalry Asia, inflation and food and energy shortages are on the agenda at the APEC meeting as leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum will meet formally in closed-door sessions.

For some, it will be at least the third such opportunity for face-to-face talks in the past two weeks. However, US Vice President Kamala Harris is attending instead of President Joe Biden, who will be hosting his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House.

APEC’s official mission is to promote regional economic integration. Most of the business conducted happens on the summit’s sidelines in meetings such as a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The two Asian powers have a legacy of frictions due to territorial disputes since World War II. Mao Ning, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said the encounter would “carry great importance.”

Xi, Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron will also speak at a business conference, held just ahead of the summit meetings, which is mostly closed to media apart from outlets sponsoring the event.