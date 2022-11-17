The National Technical University of Athens, known commonly as the Athens Polytechnic, has opened its doors to commemorate the 49th anniversary of the November 17, 1973 student uprising against Greece’s military junta.

November 17 commemorates a student occupation of the Athens Polytechnic in 1973, which was brutally crushed by the military junta then ruling Greece, killing many protesters.

Every year, thousands of Greeks gather in remembrance of the victims and the annual march is often a focal point for the public to vent anger at authorities.

Prior to the anniversary of the event, the US mission in Greece warned of possible demonstrations.

“The US Mission in Greece is aware of reports of protests planned for November 17, 2022 in Athens, as well as in Thessaloniki. Major demonstrations usually take place each year on November 17 to commemorate the Athens Polytechnic University student uprising against the ruling military junta in 1973” it said in a statement.

The United States had backed the junta that ruled Greece for seven years from 1967, which is why part of the demonstrations take place in front of US missions in Greece.

What happened in 1973?

On 14 November 1973, students at the Athens Polytechnic went on strike and started protesting against the military junta.