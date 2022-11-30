US-China relations have deteriorated dangerously in recent months. The conflict between two superpowers, once a distant possibility, has become increasingly likely as tensions flare over Taiwan and other issues.

The recent Bali bonhomie between presidents Biden and Xi was a welcome attempt to calm the waters. The two had already spoken five times since Biden took office, but this was their first face-to-face discussion as leaders, offering an opportunity to communicate more effectively.

On the plus side, they already know each other well, having interacted frequently as their respective countries’ vice presidents. Indeed, few foreign leaders have spent as much time with Xi as the American president.

Moreover, political conditions in both countries are quite favourable. The end of the 20th party congress in China and the US midterm elections have removed some of the pressure on both leaders to act tough and court popularity back home.

The meeting was amicable. Biden and Xi smiled for the cameras as they exchanged a handshake before settling down for three hours of apparently constructive discussions. The Chinese readout described the encounter as “productive” while Biden, at a press conference, said it was “open and candid”.

But there was more to this meeting than sweet words. Both leaders instructed senior officials to engage in dialogue on a host of major global challenges, including climate change, economic stability and food insecurity, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to visit China soon.

Taiwan and arms control

Bilateral exchanges on these and other issues, such as counternarcotics, were suspended by Beijing after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August. The resumption of communication is good news for international security and development.

The US and China went into this meeting intending to put a “floor” under the relationship and stop the dangerous freefall of bilateral ties. Biden denied afterwards that a cold war between the two powers was necessary.

However, the US clearly views competition with China as inevitable, even desirable, but seeks to “manage” that competition by erecting “guardrails” to ensure that the rivalry does not “veer into conflict”, as the White House readout put it.

In that respect, Biden’s vision for the relationship does resemble the Cold War dynamic between Washington and the Soviet Union, when the two powers agreed to arms control treaties and other mechanisms to constrain their rivalry.

The focus of any attempts at US-China de-escalation will be Taiwan, and there was some progress on that front during the Bali summit earlier this month. Biden had previously raised alarm bells in Beijing by vowing repeatedly to intervene on the island’s behalf in a conflict while seeming to accept the prospect of independence.

This would appear to deviate from decades of US ‘One-China policy’, which has recognised Beijing as the sole legal government of China and opposed Taiwan’s independence while maintaining unofficial relations with the self-governing island.

To bring down the temperature with China, Biden, therefore, had to reassure Xi during the Bali summit that US policy on Taiwan remained the same, adding that he did not believe a Chinese invasion of the island was imminent.