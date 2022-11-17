Police in southern Mexico have said they found a dismembered human body after spotting a dog trotting down the street with a human arm in its mouth.

Police in the southern state of Oaxaca said they responded to a call on Wednesday morning about "a black dog that carried in its mouth a human arm."

State prosecutors later said the discovery led them to find other parts of the dismembered body in a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca city, the state capital.

The victim's cause of death and identity were not immediately known.

It was the third time since last month that canines have been seen in Mexico trotting off with human body parts.

Zacatecas bloody scene

In late October, residents of a town in the north-central state of Zacatecas saw a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth.