Thursday, November 17, 2022

Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

Russian air strikes have targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again as the first snow of the season fell in Kiev, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends.

At least four people were killed and more than a dozen others wounded in the drone and missile strikes, including one that hit a residential building, authorities said.

Thursday's salvo appeared to be on a lesser scale than the nationwide barrage of more than 100 missiles and drones that knocked out power to 10 million people earlier this week.

Russia is not yet ready for peace in Ukraine - EU

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that peace in Ukraine was not going to be possible until Russia withdrew its troops, but that Moscow showed no signs of being ready for that.

"I am afraid Russia is not ready to withdraw and as far as it doesn't withdraw, peace will not be possible," Borrell told Reuters in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

"It is Russia who has to make peace possible, the aggressor has to withdraw if he wants a sustainable peace," he said.

Kremlin: UN gave assurances on Russian exports in grain deal

The Kremlin said it had been given assurances by the United Nations that work will be finalised on removing barriers to Russia's exports of agricultural products and fertilisers.

Moscow said earlier it had agreed to let the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which facilitates Ukrainian agricultural exports from its southern ports on the Black sea, roll over for another 120 days without any changes to its terms.

Russian mines in Ukraine 'greatest challenge' to landmark ban treaty

Russia's use of newly-produced landmines in Ukraine poses the greatest challenge to the landmark Mine Ban Treaty struck 25 years ago, a monitor said.

Moscow has developed new anti-personnel mines and used ones made as recently as 2021 in Ukraine, the Landmine Monitor said.

The monitor's annual report identified 277 civilian casualties of mines and explosives in Ukraine in the first nine months of 2022 – a near fivefold rise on the 58 in 2021.

Civilians suffering as a 'consequence' of Kiev's refusal to negotiate: Kremlin

The Kremlin said that the reason civilians were suffering from blackouts in Ukraine was Kiev's refusal to negotiate with Moscow and not missile strikes launched by Russian forces.

"The unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to settle the problem, to start negotiations, its refusal to seek common ground, this is their consequence," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, referring to hardship stemming from blackouts in Ukraine caused by Russian missile attacks.

Ukrainian authorities have warned of "difficult" days ahead as winter sets in.

Finland to spend $143 million on Russia border fence

Finland's government proposed spending 139 million euros ($143.4 million) to build fences along parts of the country's border with Russia, fulfilling a promise made in the wake of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Finland, which is applying for membership in the Western military alliance NATO, has a history of wars with Russia, but the forest-covered border is still only marked with signs and plastic lines for most of its 1,300 km length.

The Nordic country said in June it would build barriers along parts of the Russian frontier in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats such as the potential mass influx of asylum seekers.

Russian launches new air strikes, several killed

Russian air strikes inflicted more damage on Ukraine, with the latest barrage smashing into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site.

At least four people were killed and five others wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said.

Russian strikes hit Ukraine's southern Odessa region and the city of Dnipro for the first time in weeks morning, and air raid sirens sounded all across the country amid fears that Moscow unleashed another large-scale missile attack.

Russian missile strikes target Ukrainian gas production facilities: Ukraine's PM