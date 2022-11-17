Heavy rains behind deadly floods that killed over 600 people in Nigeria this year were about 80 times likelier because of the human-caused climate crisis, scientists have said in a report.

In a study published on Wednesday, the World Weather Attribution (WWA) found that exceptional rains which sparked flooding from June to October were around 80 times likelier because of "human-caused climate change".

"We will see very intense rains in the region in the coming years," warned climatologist Friederike Otto of Imperial College London, who led the study.

The floods that mainly struck Nigeria but also hit Niger, Chad and neighbouring countries displaced over 1.4 million people.

They swept away tens of thousands of homes and swathes of farmland, devastating a region already vulnerable to food insecurity.

'Africa needs greater investment'

The scientists compared climate data from past and present weather information focusing on Lake Chad and the lower Niger River basins to determine the impact warming temperatures had on the flooding.