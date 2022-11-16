Tribal clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur region have killed at least 48 people last week, a refugee official said, the latest round of inter-communal violence to hit Sudan's neglected peripheries.

The fighting is the first reported large-scale tribal violence in Darfur since August — even as eruptions of tribal clashes over the past months have killed more than 350 people in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile province.

The clashes between the Misseriya and the Rezeigat tribesmen erupted near the village of Juguma in Central Darfur last Wednesday, following an armed robbery, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.

Some 24 of the victims were killed on Saturday after unknown gunmen opened fire on people trying to mediate the conflict, OCHA said.

Thousands of people have fled to the neighbouring village of Tuktuka, mostly women and children, OCHA added.

On Sunday, authorities in Central Darfur had a one-month state of emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew.

Aid workers have been evacuated from the area, and assistance operations have been suspended.

Adam Regal, a spokesman for a local organisation that helps run refugee camps in Darfur, told The Associated Press news agency that the death toll from last week’s clashes is likely higher.

