Russia has entered a recession, nine months after launching its offensive in Ukraine as Western sanctions weigh on the economy, according to official data.

Its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank four percent in the third quarter, according to a preliminary estimate by the national statistics agency Rosstat published on Wednesday.

As that follows shrinkage of the same size in the second quarter, Russia now meets the technical definition of a recession with two consecutive quarters of falling GDP.

The four percent drop in economic output between July and September was less than the 4.5 percent contraction many analysts had expected, however.

The contraction was driven by a 22.6 percent plunge in wholesale trade and a 9.1 percent drop in retail trade. Meanwhile, construction grew by 6.7 percent and agriculture by 6.2 percent.

READ MORE: What Russia's loss of 'market economy' status mean to its economy

Energy exports

Russia's economy has been struggling with a myriad of problems. Western sanctions have limited exports and imports, including key manufacturing components and spare parts.

Companies have also been suffering from a lack of staff as a partial mobilisation has taken several hundred thousand men out of the workforce.

Despite a contracting economy, Russia's unemployment rate stood at 3.9 percent in September, according to Rosstat.

As a result, the Russian economy has become even more dependent upon energy exports, which have accounted for about 40 percent of federal government revenue.