Israel and the United States have blamed Iran after what they said was a drone strike against a tanker operated by an Israeli-owned firm carrying gas oil off the coast of Oman. Tehran didn't immediately comment on the allegations.

The Pacific Zircon was "hit by a projectile approximately 150 miles off the coast of Oman" on Tuesday, Singapore-based firm Eastern Pacific Shipping, which operates the vessel, said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of casualties or any leakage of the cargo.

"There is some minor damage to the vessel's hull but no spillage of cargo or water ingress," said the company which is owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer — one of two sons of shipping magnate Sammy Ofer, who died in 2011.

The tanker was carrying 42,000 tonnes of gas oil and bound for Buenos Aires, according to Samir Madani, co-founder of the website TankerTrackers.com, an oil shipping online research firm.

Shahed 136 drone

The Bahrain-based United States Fifth Fleet said it was "aware of the incident".

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan later said the White House was "confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV".

An Israeli official told the AFP news agency that the strike on the tanker was "an Iranian provocation".