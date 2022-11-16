People from different walks of life have staged a march on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue to condemn Sunday's terror attack which left at six people dead and 81 others injured.

Participants expressed solidarity and extended their condolences to the Turkish nation, and left carnations at the scene of the bombing carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

The unity and solidarity march brought together diplomats from several countries, representatives of different religions and NGOs, as well as tradesmen who took part in the procession from Galatasaray Square to the site of the terror attack.

The crowd was led by Haydar Ali Yildiz, the mayor of Beyoglu district, where the bombing took place.

“No one can destroy our brotherhood and unity," Yildiz said. “Beyoglu district has been the center of different civilizations, ethnicities, languages and religions over the past many centuries."

'We feel your pain'