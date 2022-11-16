Before they shook hands at Bali on Tuesday, the last time Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met in-person was in 2017. Biden was yet to become the US president and the world hadn’t heard of Covid.

No wonder that the Chinese president put the meeting – held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali – in perspective when he said, “The world has come to a crossroad… (where) humanity is faced with unprecedented challenges.”

But the two were also aware of the fact that the world was looking at the leadership of the two countries to “address global challenges”.

This is important, especially since the meeting was taking place in the background of many crises engulfing the world, and in some cases involving the two countries as well.

The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, that has put the US and the West on the edge, is one.

The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, much to the dismay and anger of Beijing, is another. On the economic front, the US and China have also been embroiled in a chip war, which is threatening to turn ugly.

But it is China’s attempts at a new global security order, which it calls the Global Security Initiative or GSI, that security analysts say has the potential of putting the two powers at odds.

Beijing has in the past compared the US-led security order with “bloc politics” and referred to it as “Cold War mentality”.

In contrast and as an alternative to the west, what China offers through its GSI – which was first rolled out by Jinping at the Boao Forum for Asia in April this year – is a “Chinese vision for global security”.

China’s GSI isn’t much different to what the country already advocates through its foreign policy.

The United States Institute of Peacedescribes the GSI as resting on “six commitments” at its core.