French President calls for Russia-Ukraine talks, hails Türkiye's role
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been playing "a useful role" in connection with efforts to reopen negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
"President Erdogan is playing a useful role in this respect," French President Erdogan said. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 16, 2022

France has voiced solidarity with Ukraine but said there is a need to "reopen the negotiations" towards a permanent peace, while also praising Türkiye's role in urging both sides to talk.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at the end of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the path to such talks would need to be fully compatible with Ukraine's need to mount a resistance.

Saying that Ukraine is "extremely brave with the international support, particularly that of the US and Europe," Macron commended the courage of Ukrainian army, saying they are not only "fighting for their rights but also for us."

"But at some point in time, we also need to work in favour of negotiations. I think we will probably achieve progress and there will be greater consensus," he added.

READ MORE: G20 leaders 'must end war' between Russia, Ukraine — Indonesia

Negotiated settlement

Macron said he had discussed the matter of Ukraine and Russia returning to the negotiating table with the US, Britain, and Germany as well as with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit in Bali.

"President Erdogan is playing a useful role in this respect," he said.

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its policy of balance towards Russia amid the Ukraine war, allowing it to broker such breakthroughs as this summer’s Black Sea grain corridor deal and a prisoner transfer.

Recent statements by Russian and Ukrainian leaders have suggested a possible willingness to engage in talks, though Kiev’s preconditions seem to rule them out for now.

Türkiye has long pushed for a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement to the conflict, which began in late February.

READ MORE: Blaming Russia for Poland missile attack will escalate tensions: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
