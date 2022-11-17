Over the past few weeks, Western criticism of Qatar over human rights and individual freedom have intensified into a sustained and coordinated smear campaign ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Recently, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser criticised Qatar’s organisation of the World Cup, stating that it was “very tricky” for Germany to be associated with the host country over what she alleged was human rights abuses by Qatar.

In response, Qatar summoned the German ambassador to condemn Faeser’s comments. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Qatar’s Foreign Minister, responded quickly and unequivocally. He accused Germany of “double standards” and advised Berlin to conduct a healthy dose of self-criticism.

Faeser, however, made a volte-face soon after and praised Qatar for the “very good laws” Doha had enacted to protect human rights.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) too had followed suit with Secretary-General Nayef al Hajraf praising the leading role of Qatar in “building bridges between civilisations and bolstering understanding between peoples within the boundaries of mutual respect” and slammed Germany’s remarks.

A few weeks ago, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, also complained about the “unprecedented” campaign targeting the country. He characterised this malicious defamation as full of misinformation and disinformation, a protracted campaign which has been ongoing since Qatar won the honour of hosting the football World Cup way back in 2010.

It is true that in the past human rights organisations had been critical of the systemic problems related to migrant workers’ rights stemming from the Kafala system which has since been scrapped. However, in the past 3-4 years, the UN’s International Labour Organisation (ILO) has praised Qatar’s reforms, including removing the exit visa for domestic workers, establishing a non-discriminatory permanent minimum wage and easing job change procedures.

Similarly, international trade unions and experts concur that these efforts are genuine and constitute great progress. These actions are way more advanced than what other Gulf nations have in place for their migrant workforce. Naturally, there is always scope for improvement.

On the other hand, given the progress on this issue, one would question whether this mean-spirited mudslinging against Qatar has any aim or purpose. Talking about sanctions and whatnot can be very counterproductive, and Germany should have understood this well from its recent experience of facing adverse effects of Western sanctions on Russia.

While many observers consider the criticism by Western countries as disingenuous at best, two main points must still be underlined in the context of the weaponisation of human rights.