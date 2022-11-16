Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced the need to respect Russia's statement on reports of a suspected missile attack on Poland and said pointing fingers at Russia would further escalate tensions.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Bali Summit in Indonesia on Wednesday, said: "I need to respect Russia's statement. In this regard, it is important for us (to mention) that Russia says, 'This has nothing to do with us.'"

He said that pointing fingers at Russia after finding out that the missile is not Russian-made will further escalate tensions.

"Launching an investigation [on the incident] is essential," he added.

Erdogan’s remarks came after reports of a suspected missile attack on Poland that killed two people.

