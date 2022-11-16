Donald Trump has pulled the trigger on a third White House run, setting the stage for a bruising Republican nomination battle after a poor midterm election showing by his hand-picked candidates weakened his grip on the party.

"America's comeback starts right now," the 76-year-old former president told hundreds of supporters gathered on Tuesday in an ornate American flag-draped ballroom at his palatial Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said to a cheering phone-waving crowd of donors and longtime supporters.

Trump filed his official candidacy papers with the US election authority moments before publicly announcing his candidacy.

“I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be,” Trump said.

“We will again put America first.”

Trump's unusually early entry into the White House race is being seen in Washington as an attempt to get the jump on other Republicans seeking to be the party flag-bearer in 2024 — and to stave off potential criminal charges.

Republicans are licking their wounds after disappointing midterms, widely blamed on the underperformance of Trump-anointed candidates, and some are openly asking whether Trump — with his divisive brand of politics and mess of legal woes — is the right person to carry the party colors next time around.

Several possible 2024 primary rivals are circling, chief among them the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, who bucked the tide and won a resounding reelection victory on November 8.