Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Ukraine requests 'immediate access' to Poland blast site

Kiev has requested access to the site of a deadly blast in a Polish village after Western officials said the explosion there was likely caused by Ukrainian air defences.

"Ukraine requests immediate access to the site of the explosion," the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defence council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on Twitter.

He added that Kiev was ready to hand over "evidence" of its allegations that Russia was responsible.

Hungary calls Zelenskyy's Poland missile claims irresponsible

Hungary called Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's insistence a missile which landed in Poland was fired by Russia irresponsible as Washington endorsed Poland's conclusion the projectile likely originated from Kiev's air defences.

"In such a situation, world leaders speak responsibly," Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, told reporters.

"The Ukrainian president, by immediately accusing the Russians, was wrong, it's a bad example," he said, praising the cautious attitude of Poland and the United States.

Zelenskyy urges China not to back Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged China not to back Russia amid Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"It is important for us that China does not choose Russia's side," the Ukrainian leader said, adding he was not against a world dominated by China and the United States.

Russian attacks on Ukraine infrastructure a 'terror' campaign and 'war crimes': top US general

Russia's attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure constitute a "terror" campaign and "war crimes," following the complete battlefield failure of Moscow's forces, the top US general said.

"Russia is choosing to use their time to attempt to regroup their forces, and they are imposing a campaign of terror, a campaign of maximum suffering on the Ukrainian civilian population, in order to defeat Ukrainian morale," said Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley.

Sweden announces $68.8 million security assistance package to Ukraine

Sweden said it would provide Ukraine with a security assistance package of 720 million Swedish crowns ($68.8 million).

“Good news from Scandinavia: Sweden announced another package of security assistance for Ukraine worth SEK 720m. Air defence systems, vehicles, winter equipment will help our soldiers and support Ukraine’s fight.

Thank you to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Defence Minister Pal Jonsson, and the Swedish people,” Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

Zelenskyy says Russia has not proposed peace talks to Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia had not made any offer of peace talks to Kiev.

"They do not communicate with us," he told reporters in Kiev.

Belarus says downed Ukraine drone near volatile border

Belarus said it had shot down a reconnaissance drone approaching from Ukraine, the latest incident along a border that Russia used to launch its military operation in Ukraine.

"Border guards in Pinsk spotted a quadcopter 100 metres from the border, heading from the Ukrainian side to the territory of Belarus," the border guard said in a statement.

"A border patrol shot down the drone with a Kalashnikov rifle," it added.

G20 calls for Russia’s 'unconditional withdrawal’ from Ukraine

In a joint declaration, G20 member states have called for Russia's "complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine."

The declaration, adopted at the G20 Bali Summit in Indonesia, said that "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine," and that the conflict is "causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy - constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks."

"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability," G20 members said.

Despite criticism, Russia hails 'balanced' G20 leaders' declaration

Russia hailed the G20 leaders' declaration, which mentions the "immense human suffering" caused by the war in Ukraine, as a "balanced text" that Russian diplomats worked hard to influence.

The Kremlin published a full and accurate Russian translation of the declaration on its website - a surprising move given that the wording was sharply critical of Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the final text was an achievement for Russia.

No indication blast was intentional attack on Poland - President

Poland’s president said that there is no indication Tuesday’s blast near the border was an intentional attack on the country, referring to the explosion on Tuesday in the village of Przewodow, eastern Poland.

"Most likely, it was an unfortunate accident," Andrzej Duda said, adding that "there is absolutely no circumstantial evidence to conclude that this was an attack on Poland."

He also said, in line with other leaders’ remarks: "There is a high probability that it was a missile of Ukrainian air defence."

Russia says missile strike in Poland caused by Ukrainian air defence

Russia said an explosion in Poland on Tuesday had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, and that Russian strikes in Ukraine had been no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border. Moscow said it had nothing to do with the blast, which killed two people.

Separately, US President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters.

The Kremlin accused some Western countries, especially Poland, of reacting "hysterically" to the incident, but said the United States and President Biden had shown restraint.

Russia spoke in favour of grain deal extension at G20 summit - minister

Russia spoke in favour of extending the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain deal at this week's G20 summit in Bali, as long as more grain was sent to countries in the greatest need, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Russia's state-run RT news channel.

Moscow has said its agreement depends on provisions to ensure it can export its own grain and fertiliser despite the obstacles created by Western sanctions.