Under Türkiye’s updated plan to help tackle climate crisis, it has nearly doubled the key metric of its nationally determined contribution (NDC) target to 41 percent, the country's environment minister announced.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, where he went to attend the COP27 UN climate summit, Murat Kurum announced the update to Türkiye's targets for the year 2030.

From an aim of reducing carbon emissions by 21 percent, "we're making a commitment almost twice that," said Kurum, with a new target of a 41 percent reduction.

Kurum also said that Türkiye has officially submitted its bid to host the UN climate summit COP31 in 2026.

Call for solidarity

Climate crisis affects fragile communities most, Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Robert Mardini, said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.