Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdogan met the spouses of G-20 leaders who have gathered in Indonesia.

The spouses who were hosted by Indonesia's first lady Iriana Joko Widodo on Tuesday learned about the local weavings and handicrafts.

Erdogan also held a bilateral meeting with Spanish First Lady Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez where the duo exchanged views on the goodwill document to extend Türkiye’s Zero Waste project around the world.

During their discussion, Erdogan stressed the importance of global cooperation for the water crisis and touched upon the renewable energy practices in Türkiye.