Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged G20 leaders to take action to stabilise the world fertilisers market so as not to face a bigger food crisis in 2023.

"Currently, the world is facing the possibility of a crisis in rice as well, as in wheat, sunflower oil and corn. Likewise, the world fertiliser market should be stabilised quickly. Otherwise, we will have a bigger food crisis next year," Erdogan said on Tuesday at a "food and energy security" session of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Erdogan said Türkiye has made great efforts to ensure global food security, and over 10 million tons of grain were exported to world markets thanks to the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

"Of course, in order for the mechanism to continue to function, steps must be taken to ease the obstacles that cause trouble, with your support. In addition, we must take action to transport the exported grain to underdeveloped regions in urgent need, especially to Africa," he added.

As in the management of food crisis, Türkiye makes a clear contribution to the energy security of its immediate region, especially Europe, Erdogan said.

"Türkiye has been uninterruptedly implementing the moves that will support the energy supply security of itself and its region for a long time," he added.

Resuming grain deal

President Erdogan also urged the EU to play its part in the extension of the Ankara-brokered grain deal.