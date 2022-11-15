TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s Erdogan urges world action to avert bigger food crisis in 2023
World fertiliser market should be stabilised quickly to pre-empt a bigger food crisis next year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells G20 Summit in Indonesia.
President Erdogan urged the EU to play its part in the extension of the Ankara-brokered grain deal. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 15, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged G20 leaders to take action to stabilise the world fertilisers market so as not to face a bigger food crisis in 2023.

"Currently, the world is facing the possibility of a crisis in rice as well, as in wheat, sunflower oil and corn. Likewise, the world fertiliser market should be stabilised quickly. Otherwise, we will have a bigger food crisis next year," Erdogan said on Tuesday at a "food and energy security" session of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Erdogan said Türkiye has made great efforts to ensure global food security, and over 10 million tons of grain were exported to world markets thanks to the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

"Of course, in order for the mechanism to continue to function, steps must be taken to ease the obstacles that cause trouble, with your support. In addition, we must take action to transport the exported grain to underdeveloped regions in urgent need, especially to Africa," he added.

As in the management of food crisis, Türkiye makes a clear contribution to the energy security of its immediate region, especially Europe, Erdogan said.

"Türkiye has been uninterruptedly implementing the moves that will support the energy supply security of itself and its region for a long time," he added.

Resuming grain deal

President Erdogan also urged the EU to play its part in the extension of the Ankara-brokered grain deal.

Erdogan's remarks came at a closed-door meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. 

Erdogan said that the grain corridor started to function again after Türkiye’s intensive efforts, the country’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Moscow-Kiev conflict in February.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its November 19 deadline, with Erdogan saying Ankara is determined to transfer Russian grain and fertilisers to less-developed countries.

The Turkish president told Macron that Greece should be encouraged to have "honest, sincere and meaningful dialogue."

Developing cooperation between Ankara and Paris in the defence and energy sectors as well as in trade is in the common interest, Erdogan said.

Macron, for his part, offered condolences to Erdogan over Sunday's deadly attack in Istanbul.

At least six people were killed and 81 injured in Sunday's bomb blast, which the Turkish government confirmed was carried out by a YPG/PKK terrorist.

