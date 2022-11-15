TÜRKİYE
Türkiye makes more arrests in deadly Istanbul bombing
Sunday’s attack targeted Istiklal Avenue – a bustling thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants – killing at least 6 people and injuring dozens more.
The proceedings of the 50 suspects nabbed as part of the investigation are in progress. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 15, 2022

Turkish security forces have apprehended two more suspects following Sunday's deadly attack on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, bringing the total number of the arrested to 50. 

Ammar J. and his brother Ahmed J., were nabbed by Turkish police, said security sources on Tuesday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Ahmed J. was reportedly planning to smuggle Syrian terrorist Ahlam Albashir to Greece following the bombing that claimed six lives and injured 81 others, two of them critically.

Meanwhile, Ammar J. took a fugitive, known as suspect B, who lived in the same house as Albashir, to the northwestern province of Edirne to be smuggled to Bulgaria before he returned to Istanbul.

The proceedings of the 50 suspects nabbed as part of the investigation are in progress.

Turkish police arrested Albashir, the perpetrator of the attack on Istiklal Avenue, who planted the explosives, in a pre-dawn raid hours after the explosion.

The police said Albashir has confessed that she was trained by the YPG/PYD/PKK terror group as an intelligence operative and entered Türkiye illegally from the area of Afrin in northwestern Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

