London has become the latest European capital to draw down on its troop presence in Western Africa’s Sahel region after it announced to call back its 300-strong contingent from Mali.

“I can announce that the UK contingent will... now be leaving the MINUSMA mission earlier than planned,” Defence Minister James Heappey told parliament, referring to the UN’s Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali.

“Two coups in three years have undermined international efforts to advance peace. This government cannot deploy our nation’s military to provide security when the host country’s government is not willing to work with us to deliver lasting stability and security.”

UK’s troops withdrawal comes four days after France decided to end ‘Operation Barkhane’ in the Sahel — a categorisation used for a group of countries comprising Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Earlier in August, Germany, too, halted troops deployment “until further notice” after what Berlin called destabilisation of the region by Russian-backed Wagner group mercenaries. And in March, it was Sweden that announced it would be leaving the MINUSMA mission altogether.

The mobilisation of European militaries – officially justified as a fight against terrorism – have been contested in several countries, including Mali and Burkina Faso, where residents have repeatedly demonstrated against their presence.