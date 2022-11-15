WORLD
G20 leaders 'must end war' between Russia, Ukraine — Indonesia
Indonesian President Widodo, without mentioning Russia by name, has called on members to not allow another Cold War between major powers.
Indonesia President Joko Widodo speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 15, 2022

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told G20 members to "end the war" as he opened a leaders' summit in Bali that will be dominated by Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"Being responsible means creating not zero-sum situations, being responsible here also means that we must end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward," he told leaders ahead of the summit's opening session.

Eyeing a joint G20 declaration that would condemn Russia's eight-month-old incursion and threats to use nuclear weapons, US and European officials painted the summit in Bali as evidence of Russia's deepening isolation.

But Jakarta pursues a neutral foreign policy and rebuffed Western pressure to disinvite Moscow ahead of the meeting.

Without mentioning Russia by name, Widodo called on members to not allow another Cold War between major powers.

"We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another Cold War," he said.

'World's eye is on G20'

Russia is being represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with President Vladimir Putin shunning the gathering.

G20 leaders are gathered in Bali as soaring inflation stoked by Moscow's assault drives millions more into poverty and tips several nations toward recession.

US allies hope the economic headwinds created by the war will bring over G20 nations that, while cautious about denouncing Russia, are deeply concerned about rising prices.

Widodo said the bloc of the world's major economies must succeed in tackling the world's most pressing crises.

"Today, the world's eye is on us. Will we score a success? Or will we add one more failure?" he told delegates.

"For me, the G20 must be successful, it must not fail."

SOURCE:AFP
