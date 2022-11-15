Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, will not face charges in connection with a federal investigation into his dealings with Ukraine, prosecutors have said.

In a letter sent to the judge overseeing the case on Monday, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York said a grand jury probe has concluded and "criminal charges are not forthcoming."

The 78-year-old Giuliani was Trump's personal lawyer when the president was impeached in December 2019 for seeking political help from Ukraine.

Giuliani, a top prosecutor before becoming mayor of New York, had been under investigation for trying to help Trump find dirt in Ukraine on Democratic election rival Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter.

FBI agents raided Giuliani's New York home and offices in April of last year.

