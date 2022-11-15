BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Amazon plans to cut 10,000 jobs — report
The report said that the total number of employees laid off could change, but if confirmed, it would be the largest round of firings in the history of the 28-year-old company founded by Jeff Bezos.
Amazon plans to cut 10,000 jobs — report
In this Wednesday, Sept 27, 2017, file photo, an Amazon Echo Dot is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, in Seattle. / AP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 15, 2022

Amazon is preparing to lay off as many as 10,000 employees, The New York Times reported on Monday, making the e-commerce behemoth the latest tech giant to unleash a large-scale redundancy plan.

This would represent a little less than one percent of the group's total payroll, which had 1.54 million employees worldwide at the end of September, not counting seasonal workers who are recruited during periods of increased activity like the Christmas holidays.

The Times report said the affected positions will be located in Amazon’s devices department, the retail division and human resources.

The distribution by country was not specified.

The report said that the total number of employees laid off could change, but if confirmed, it would be the largest round of firings in the history of the 28-year-old company founded by Jeff Bezos.

READ MORE: Facebook owner Meta lays off thousands of employees

RECOMMENDED

Massive layoffs

The layoffs would follow an aggressive hiring spree. With business booming due to the coronavirus pandemic, as cooped up people turned in earnest to online shopping, Amazon doubled its workforce from the first quarter of 2020 to 1.62 million employees two years later.

But with the economy souring, two weeks ago Amazon announced a hiring freeze and its workforce has already decreased compared to the beginning of the year.

Contacted by AFP news agency, Amazon did not respond immediately to a request to comment.

Last week, Meta, Facebook's parent company, announced it was cutting 11,000 jobs, or about 13 percent of its workforce.

Online payment company Stripe and car-hailing app Lyft, also recently reported big layoffs. Twitter, freshly acquired by Elon Musk, earlier this month fired about half of its 7,500 employees.

READ MORE: Elon Musk sacks half of Twitter's 7,500-strong staff

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure