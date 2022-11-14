Sixteen passengers are dead and another three injured, mostly sub-Saharan Africans after two pickup trucks collided in southern Algeria, rescue services and local media have reported.

The accident took place on a highway in the country's desert south on Monday, the civil protection agency said on Facebook.

Out of the 16 victims, 14 were from African countries further south and two were Algerians, according to local media, which said the accident took place between Reggane and Bordj Badji Mokhtar in the vast country's southwest.

The government's road safety agency blames speeding, both by private drivers and public transport, for Algeria's high rate of accidents.