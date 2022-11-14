TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's President Erdogan arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 Summit
The Turkish president will hold a bilateral meeting with his Indonesian counterpart before the start of the summit.
Türkiye's President Erdogan arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 Summit
Türkiye and Indonesia will ink five agreements in various areas, including the defence industry, technology, forestry, environment and development. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
November 14, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Indonesia's Bali Island to attend the G20 Summit.

Erdogan was welcomed at Ngurah Rai International Airport on Monday by Indonesia's Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi, and Governor of Bali Wayan Koster as well as Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroglu.

Erdogan will hold a bilateral meeting with the host and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday before the summit.

During the meeting, the leaders will review bilateral relations and discuss steps to further develop cooperation.

Türkiye and Indonesia will also ink five agreements in various areas, including the defence industry, technology, forestry, environment and development.

'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'

The main theme of the summit, which will take place on November 15-16, is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger."

On November 15, Erdogan will attend the first session on food and energy security and address all leaders and delegation heads.

Following lunch with G20 leaders, Erdogan will attend the second session on health and will address the participants.

RECOMMENDED

On the final day of the summit, the Turkish president will hold bilateral meetings and hold a press conference.

READ MORE: G20 ministers launch pandemic fund, seek more support

Lavrov attends on behalf of Putin

The president is accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar, Minister of Finance and Treasury Nureddin Nebati, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, Head of Defence Industry Agency Ismail Demir and Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the UK, US, and EU are G20 members. 

Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Bali to attend the summit on behalf of President Vladimir Putin.

READ MORE: Russia will be represented by Lavrov, not Putin, at G20 summit: officials

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure