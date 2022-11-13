East African leaders have announced peace talks in a bid to stabilise eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where M23 rebels clashed with troops just north of the key city of Goma over the weekend.

The seven-nation East African Community (EAC) stated on Sunday that it would hold a "peace dialogue" on November 21 in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The announcement came as Congolese troops clashed anew with the M23 north of volatile region's main city Goma, officials said.

Army sources said the military was engaging the M23 in Mwaro, a village about 20 kilometres north of the important commercial hub of one million people.

"We woke up to fighting this morning," one army official told AFP news agency.

M23 rebels have recently surged across the DRC's North Kivu province, winning a string of victories against the army and capturing swathes of territory.

On Saturday, the group accused the Congolese army of retaliating with "barbarian bombings" –– killing 15 civilians, including two children.

The latest violence comes one day after Kenyan troops deployed to eastern DRC, as part of a peacekeeping operation from the EAC bloc.

Diplomatic efforts