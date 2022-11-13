WORLD
2 MIN READ
US, Japan, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear test
US President Joe Biden held talks with allies Japan and South Korea as fears mount North Korea would soon conduct its seventh nuclear test amid a record-breaking recent spate of missile tests.
US, Japan, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear test
The leaders issued a joint statement condemning the recent barrage, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile. / AFP
By Eren Doguoglu
November 13, 2022

The United States, Japan and South Korea have vowed a "strong and resolute response" if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.

US President Joe Biden held talks with allies Japan and South Korea in Phnom Penh on Sunday, on the eve of a crunch meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, whom he will press to rein in Kim Jong Un's regime.

A record-breaking recent spate of missile tests by North Korea sent fears soaring that the reclusive state would soon conduct its seventh nuclear test.

Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol issued a joint statement condemning the recent barrage, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"They reaffirm that a DPRK nuclear test would be met with a strong and resolute response from the international community," the statement said, using an abbreviation for North Korea's official name.

RECOMMENDED

The trio met on the sidelines of an East Asian Summit in the Cambodian capital.

"President Biden reiterated that the US commitment to defend Japan and the ROK is ironclad and backed by the full range of capabilities, including nuclear," the statement added, using an abbreviation for the South's official name.

READ MORE: Biden to urge Xi to rein in North Korea in G20 talks

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem