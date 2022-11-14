Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue has been reopened to pedestrian traffic after Sunday's explosion that killed six people and injured 81.

Benches were removed from the street, which is now being patrolled by police.

The suspect who left the bomb on the crowded street frequented by shoppers and tourists has been arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.

"Our assessment is that the order for the deadly terror attack came from Ayn al Arab in northern Syria, where the PKK/PYD has its Syrian headquarters," he added.

He reiterated that Türkiye will continue with its resolute and rightful war on terror.

“We will retaliate against those who are responsible for this heinous terror attack,” he added.

Also on Monday, Türkiye's communications director Fahrettin Altun said terror attacks against civilians are direct and indirect consequences of some countries’ support for terror groups.

Those countries who are behind terror attacks "must immediately" cease their support if they want Türkiye’s friendship, he said.

PYD and YPG are the political and armed wings of the PKK in Syria. The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU.

42 people wounded

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca later said 39 out of 81 people who were wounded during the attack were discharged from the hospital.

“Five of the 42 wounded are in the intensive care unit, two of them in critical condition,” Koca said.

Four females, including a nine-year-old girl, and two men, were killed in the blast.