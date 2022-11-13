Israel's president has officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government, ushering the long-serving leader back to power after a one-year hiatus.

Netanyahu on Sunday played down concerns by Israeli liberals and some of the country's international allies that Israel was “entering a dark tunnel” with his expected government.

"We will do everything to make this, with God’s help, a stable government, a successful government, a responsible government, a dedicated government that will work for the benefit of all residents of the state of Israel, without exception,” he said.

Elections earlier this month indicated a clear win for Netanyahu and ended the short-lived government that had ousted him last year after his 12 consecutive years in power.

The 73-year-old is currently on trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving media moguls and wealthy associates.

Ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist allies