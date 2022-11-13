Slovenians have been voting in a presidential election runoff, with former TV presenter Natasa Pirc Musar hoping to beat right-wing politician Andze Logar and become the country's first woman president.

Sunday's results may well see the small European Union country elect the first female head of state, even though the position is largely ceremonial. The election also represents a test for the country's new liberal government.

Liberal candidate Pirc Musar was leading in the pre-election polls against conservative Logar, although she trailed the former foreign minister in the first round of voting two weeks ago.

Since none of the seven contenders who competed in the first round managed to gather more than 50 percent of the ballots and claim outright victory, Logar and Pirc Musar went forward to a runoff.

Analysts in Slovenia have predicted centrist and liberal voters would rally behind Pirc Musar.

Some 1.7 million people are eligible to vote. Polls close at 7 pm local time (1800 GMT). Official results are expected a few hours later.

Musar vs Logar