WORLD
3 MIN READ
Slovenia votes in runoff election, could pick first female president
Natasa Pirc Musar may become the first woman to serve as president since Slovenia became independent as analysts predict centrist and liberal voters will rally behind the liberal candidate.
Slovenia votes in runoff election, could pick first female president
Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musarat addresses the media after voting, outside a polling station in Radomlje near Ljubljana. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
November 13, 2022

Slovenians have been voting in a presidential election runoff, with former TV presenter Natasa Pirc Musar hoping to beat right-wing politician Andze Logar and become the country's first woman president.

Sunday's results may well see the small European Union country elect the first female head of state, even though the position is largely ceremonial. The election also represents a test for the country's new liberal government.

Liberal candidate Pirc Musar was leading in the pre-election polls against conservative Logar, although she trailed the former foreign minister in the first round of voting two weeks ago.

Since none of the seven contenders who competed in the first round managed to gather more than 50 percent of the ballots and claim outright victory, Logar and Pirc Musar went forward to a runoff.

Analysts in Slovenia have predicted centrist and liberal voters would rally behind Pirc Musar.

Some 1.7 million people are eligible to vote. Polls close at 7 pm local time (1800 GMT). Official results are expected a few hours later.

READ MORE: Run-off to decide president of Slovenia, results suggest

Musar vs Logar

RECOMMENDED

Casting her vote in a village on the outskirts of Ljubljana, the capital, Pirc Musar urged people to go to the polls and said she would be home with family until the results are announced.

The winner will succeed President Borut Pahor, a centrist politician who sought to bridge Slovenia’s deep left-right political divide during his decade in office. Having served two five-year terms, Pahor was ineligible to seek a third.

While the presidency is largely ceremonial in Slovenia, the head of state still is seen as a person of authority in the Alpine country of two million people. 

Presidents nominate prime ministers and members of the constitutional court, who are then elected in parliament, and appoints members of the anti-corruption commission.

As a prominent lawyer and rights advocate, Pirc Musar had represented former US first lady Melania Trump over copyright and other cases in her native Slovenia. 

Musar, 54, has been targeted by opponents mostly for her husband’s sprawling business empire and alleged tax evasion matters.

Her rival, Logar served under former Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Logar, 46, has faced criticism that he is hardly an independent candidate as he is declaring to be, given his previous and current roles in Jansa’s conservative SDS party.

READ MORE:Erdogan hails strategic partnership between Türkiye, Slovenia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem