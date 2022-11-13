TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq 'approaching the end'
Sources from the Ministry of National Defence say the operation is continuing successfully with 455 PKK terrorists "neutralised" since April.
Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar said Türkiye is close to securing its borders. / AA Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
November 13, 2022

Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 455 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq since the beginning of Türkiye’s Operation Claw-Lock in April, according to sources from the Ministry of National Defence.

The operation, which targets the PKK's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border is continuing successfully as planned, the sources said on Sunday on condition of anonymity.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to indicate the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

As part of the operation that started in mid-April, 557 caves and 1,904 handmade explosives, as well as mines, have been destroyed. Turkish security forces also seized several anti-tank missiles along with rocket launchers and Kalashnikov rifles.

Some 522,000 ammunition, 205 radios, 121 thermal and surveillance binoculars and 88 tons of life materials were among the seized items as well.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye working to ensure border security, regional stability

'Approaching the end'

According to the ministry sources, the the terrorist organisation is disintegrating more quickly due to the Turkish army's operation in the region. 

Noting that seven PKK members separately surrendered to Turkish security forces in northern Iraq in the past week, the sources said the terror group attempted to slander the Turkish forces with references to "chemical weapons" in order to gain time and prevent collapse.

Last week, Akar held a video conference at the operation centre with the commanders of the units participating in Operation Claw-Lock during his inspections on the border units.

“We are approaching the end, with the entire Claw-Lock Operation area about to be brought under control,” Akar said.

“We will clear the Zap (region) of terrorists and thus lock down all of our borders.”

In its more than 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

READ MORE:Türkiye rejects Iraq's 'baseless' objections to its anti-terror operation

