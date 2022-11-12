WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands rally in German capital over cost of living crisis
Both police and organisers say at least 3,000 people took part in the demonstrations in Berlin after a call by left-wing organisations to protest against soaring prices and rents.
Thousands rally in German capital over cost of living crisis
Banners said the current economic order "puts profits over people's needs" as price rises hit German household budgets as well as the industry. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
November 12, 2022

Thousands of people have demonstrated in Berlin, calling for food prices to be controlled and for the rich to face higher taxes as Germany faces a cost of living crisis.

Marching behind banners, one of which was emblazoned with the demand "Redistribute!", the demonstrators marched through the German capital on Saturday after a call by left-wing organisations to protest against soaring prices and rents.

Other banners said the current economic order "puts profits over people's needs" as price rises hit German household budgets as well as the industry.

The government, which is forecasting a 0.4 percentage point contraction in GDP next year, has sought mitigate surging energy prices, imposing a partial cap on the price of gas and electricity that will come into force in 2023.

Most of the other mitigating measures, including subsidised rail travel, have already ended.

RECOMMENDED

German economic experts on Wednesday proposed raising taxes on higher earners to help households struggling with soaring energy bills, but the suggestion was immediately shot down by the country's finance minister.

READ MORE: Germany will sink into recession, inflation will soar in 2023, govt admits

READ MORE: 'Skipping meals': Germany's low-income families hit hard by gas crisis

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem