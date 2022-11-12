We cannot prevent an earthquake but can minimize loss of life and property, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, minutes before the country conducted a nationwide drill to promote emergency preparedness and response.

The exercise was held in Türkiye's 81 provinces and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus at 6:57 pm local time (1557 GMT) local time to mark the 23rd anniversary of a deadly earthquake in the Turkish city of Duzce.

Citizens received an audible alert on their phones, along with a SMS notification in Turkish and English.

The alert read: "This is an AFAD earthquake drill announcement. At the moment, drop-cover-hold on drill of moment of earthquake is being carried out all over the country."

Announcements were also made in mosques, municipalities and on TV and radio stations.

"We expect you to participate in the exercise voluntarily and test your reflexes and the reflexes of your environment against a possible earthquake," Erdogan said in a video message earlier.

"I believe that with the few minutes you will devote to this exercise, we will gain an experience that will add a lifetime to our lives together."

Noting that scientists agree that the possibility of major earthquakes is increasing in Türkiye, he said: "Yes, it is not possible to prevent an earthquake, but it is in our hands to take measures to prevent loss of life and property."

