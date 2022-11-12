TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence arrests FETO fugitive
Ugur Demirok, who was a member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, had an arrest warrant on charges of "establishing and leading an armed terrorist organisation," security sources say.
Turkish intelligence arrests FETO fugitive
According to sources, Demirok fled abroad after the defeated coup on July 15, 2016 in Türkiye. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
November 12, 2022

A member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) has been caught in an operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, security sources say.

Ugur Demirok, who was brought to Türkiye on Saturday, had an arrest warrant on charges of "establishing and leading an armed terrorist organisation."

Demirok, who was found to be active in the terror group's defunct covert structure in the Turkish military and the police force, was also a user of the terrorist organisation's encrypted messaging app ByLock.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in Türkiye on July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. 

RECOMMENDED

According to sources, Demirok fled abroad after the defeated coup.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

READ MORE:Türkiye captures PKK suspect trained in Greece – Interior Minister

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem