President Joe Biden has promised that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we're going to build a better future that we all want to see."

Citing the three Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summits he has participated in as president, Biden said on Saturday that the 10-country bloc is “at the heart of my administration's Indo-Pacific strategy."

He promised to collaborate to build a region that is “free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure.”

“I look forward to continuing our work together with ASEAN and with each one of you to deepen peace and prosperity throughout the region to resolve challenges from the South China Sea to Myanmar and to find innovative solutions to shared challenges," Biden said, citing climate and health security among areas of collaboration.

Biden’s efforts at this year's ASEAN summit are meant to lay the groundwork for his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping — the first face-to-face encounter of Biden’s presidency with a leader whose nation the US now considers its most potent economic and military rival.

READ MORE:ASEAN summit begins in Cambodia with focus on Myanmar

Cambodia or Colombia?